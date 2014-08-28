WASHINGTON Aug 28 The five members of the
Federal Reserve board that oversee U.S. monetary policy have
plenty of money of their own, according to government filings
released on Thursday.
The U.S. Office of Government Ethics released the annual
financial disclosure reports for three of the Fed board's five
members, showing personal assets ranging in worth from $1.1
million to $43.0 million in 2013.
Fed Chair Janet Yellen and her husband had financial assets
that ranged in value from $5.2 million to $14.1 million, up a
bit from the prior year, with much of her wealth tied up in a
University of California pension fund and other related
investments dating to her time as an academic.
Officials at the U.S. central bank are only required to
report the value of their assets in broad ranges.
Fed Governor Jerome Powell reported household financial
assets ranging from $16.8 million to $43.0 million, the most of
any member of the board. From 1997-2005, Powell was a partner at
the Carlyle Group, one of the world's largest private equity
funds.
Daniel Tarullo, who taught law at Georgetown University
before joining the Fed, and his spouse reported assets ranging
in value from $1.9 million to $4.4 million.
The financial disclosure reports for Fed Vice Chairman
Stanley Fischer and Governor Lael Brainard, who arrived at the
Fed in June, were released earlier in the year in conjunction
with their nominations.
Fischer's assets ranged in value from $14.6 million to $56.4
million, with dozens of individual stocks listed among his
holdings, including Coca-Cola, Philip Morris,
Exxon Mobile Corp and American Express.
Brainard and her husband, paupers by Fed standards, held
assets worth only $1.1 million to $2.7 million.
(Reporting by Michael Flahety and Howard Schneider in
Washington; Editing by Bernard Orr)