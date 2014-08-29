SYDNEY Aug 29 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services has lowered its long-term rating on Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd to A from A+, and affirmed the A-1 short-term rating.

The outlook on the long-term rating is stable.

S&P also lowered the rating on Fonterra's subordinated notes to A- from A, and the ratings on its Chinese renminbi notes to A from A+.

The downgrades follow Fonterra's announcement of a proposed equity holding in Chinese company Beingmate, the agency said. (Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)