BRIEF-Klövern divests four properties for SEK 110 million
* Transfer of possession: Uroxen 14 on February 1, 2017, Malmen 6 on February 7, 2017, Bjälken 3 on March 1, 2017 and Bageriet 2 on March 20, 2017
Aug 29(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Friday.
Borrower KfW
Guarantor Government of Germany
Issue Amount NZ$50 million
Maturity Date June 14, 2018
Coupon 3.75 pct
Issue price 99.675
Payment Date September 5, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & TD Securities
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes The issue size will total NZ$250 million
when fungible
ISIN XS0943420231
March 22 Zhejiang Guangsha Co Ltd: * Says no dividend for 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/UElzWt Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* FY net profit 176,336 dinars versus loss of 256,944 dinars year ago