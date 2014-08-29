Aug 29(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Friday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor Government of Germany

Issue Amount NZ$50 million

Maturity Date June 14, 2018

Coupon 3.75 pct

Issue price 99.675

Payment Date September 5, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & TD Securities

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes The issue size will total NZ$250 million

when fungible

ISIN XS0943420231

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)