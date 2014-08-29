BRIEF-Klövern divests four properties for SEK 110 million
* Transfer of possession: Uroxen 14 on February 1, 2017, Malmen 6 on February 7, 2017, Bjälken 3 on March 1, 2017 and Bageriet 2 on March 20, 2017
Aug 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a FRN priced on Friday.
Borrower NV Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten (BNG)
Issue Amount 100 million sterling
Maturity Date April 03, 2018
Coupon 3-month Libor + 18bp
Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 12bp
Payment Date September 5, 2014
Lead Manager(s) RBC
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200
Notes The issue size will total 300 million sterling
when fungible
Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS1049536896
Temperary ISIN XS1106950717
March 22 Zhejiang Guangsha Co Ltd: * Says no dividend for 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/UElzWt Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* FY net profit 176,336 dinars versus loss of 256,944 dinars year ago