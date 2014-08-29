Aug 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a FRN priced on Friday.

Borrower NV Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten (BNG)

Issue Amount 100 million sterling

Maturity Date April 03, 2018

Coupon 3-month Libor + 18bp

Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 12bp

Payment Date September 5, 2014

Lead Manager(s) RBC

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200

Notes The issue size will total 300 million sterling

when fungible

Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS1049536896

Temperary ISIN XS1106950717

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)