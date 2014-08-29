BRIEF-Redrow says on track to deliver FY PBT of at least £306 mln
* Its trading and performance continues to be robust, as a consequence of a record order book and a further increase in legal completions
Aug 29(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower NWB Bank (Nederlandse Waterschapsbank)
Issue Amount $500 million
Maturity Date September 5, 2019
Coupon 1.75 pct
Reoffer price 99.416
Reoffer yield 1.873 pct
Spread 9 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 23.65bp
Over the CT5
Payment Date September 5, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Barclays
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme
LONDON, March 22 Britain's Labour party, which has made a long journey leftwards since Tony Blair was leader, is looking to gain political momentum in an unlikely place: the heart of London's financial district.
DUBAI, March 22 Deutsche Bank said on Wednesday Tamim Jabr had been appointed as chief executive of Deutsche Securities Saudi Arabia, effective immediately.