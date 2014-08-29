BRIEF-Redrow says on track to deliver FY PBT of at least £306 mln
* Its trading and performance continues to be robust, as a consequence of a record order book and a further increase in legal completions
Aug 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Unedic
Guarantor Unconditional & Irrevocable Guarantee of the Republic of France
Issue Amount 1.5 billion Euro
Maturity Date October 25, 2022
Coupon 0.875 pct
Reoffer price 99.1050
Spread 11 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over OAT
Payment Date September 5, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP Paribas ,Deutsche Bank & Natixis
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law France
ISIN FR0012143451
LONDON, March 22 Britain's Labour party, which has made a long journey leftwards since Tony Blair was leader, is looking to gain political momentum in an unlikely place: the heart of London's financial district.
DUBAI, March 22 Deutsche Bank said on Wednesday Tamim Jabr had been appointed as chief executive of Deutsche Securities Saudi Arabia, effective immediately.