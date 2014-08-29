Aug 29(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Friday.

Borrower Kommunalbanken (KBN)

Issue Amount $300 million

Maturity Date September 8, 2021

Coupon 3-month Libor + 13bp

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date September 8, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Bank of Merrill Lynch, BNP Paribas & Goldman Sachs

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Full fees Undisclosed

