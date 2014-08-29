Aug 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Nykredit Realkredit A/S

Issue Amount 10.5 billion Swedish Crown

Maturity Date October 1, 2015

Coupon 3.0 pct

Reoffer price 102.6010

Spread 4 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid Swaps

Payment Date September 12, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Danske, Nordea & Nyk

Listing Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms 0.01

ISIN DK0009795114

