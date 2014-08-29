Aug 29(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Friday.

Borrower European Bank For Reconstruction & Development (EBRD)

Issue Amount 50 million Brazilian real

Maturity Date September 30, 2016

Coupon 9.0 pct

Reoffer price 98.634

Payment Date Septemebr 8, 2014

Lead Manager(s) HSBC & TD Securities

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5-1

Notes The issue size will total 525 million Brazilian real

when fungible

Launched under issuer's GMTN programme

ISIN XS0975105395

