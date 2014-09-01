Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions
March 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
Sep 01 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Rieter Holding AG
Issue Amount 100 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date September 29, 2020
Coupon 1.5 pct
Issue price 100.215
Reoffer price 99.815
Yield 1.532 pct
Spread 120 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 135.8bp
Over the Government
Payment Date September 29, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse
Listing SIX
Full fees Standard
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
Negative Pledge Yes
Cross Default Yes
ISIN CH0253514779
March 10 Caterpillar Inc said on Friday it was compliant with tax laws, a week after federal law enforcement officials raided three of the company's buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.
