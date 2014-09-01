Sept 1(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Monday.

Borrower Deutsche Bahn Finance BV

Guarantor Deutsche Bahn AG

Issue Amount 300 million euro

Maturity Date September 9, 2022

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 28bp

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date September 9, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, BayernLB & JPMorgan

Ratings Aa1 (Moody's), AA (S&P),

AA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

