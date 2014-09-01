Sept 1(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Monday.

Borrower Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (SEB)

Issue Amount 500 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date October 2, 2018

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 44bp

Reoffer price 101.377

Payment Date September 3, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Svenska

Listing Stockholm

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law Swedish

Notes The issue size will total 2.8 billion Swedish crown

when fungible

Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN SE0005455128

