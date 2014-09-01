Sept 1(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a multi tranche deal priced on Monday.
Borrower B.A.T International Finance PLC
Guarantor British American Tobacco PLC, British American Tobacco
Holdings (The Netherlands) B.V and B.A.T Netherlands B.V
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 350 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date August 5, 2016
Coupon 3-month Libor + 16bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
ISIN CH0253514746
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 400 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date September 8, 2021
Coupon 0.625 pct
Issue price 100.199
Yield 0.6985 pct
Spread 24 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
ISIN CH0253514753
* * * *
Tranche 3
Issue Amount 250 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date September 8, 2026
Coupon 1.375 pct
Issue price 100.916
Yield 1.3531 pct
Spread 40 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
ISIN CH0253514761
* * * *
Common terms
Payment Date September 5, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas SA & UBS AG
Ratings A3 (Moody's), A- (S&P),
A- (Fitch)
Listing SIX
Full fees Standard
Denoms (K) 5
