Sept 2(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Bucher Industries AG

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 100 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date October 2, 2020

Coupon 0.625 pct

Issue price 100.182

Reoffer price 99.707

Yield 0.675 pct

Spread 30 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 47bp

Over the Swiss Govt

ISIN CH0253613530

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 100 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date October 2, 2024

Coupon 1.375 pct

Issue price 101.001

Reoffer price 100.326

Yield 1.34 pct

Spread 52 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 86bp

Over the Swiss Govt

ISIN CH0253613548

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date October 2, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse

Listing SIX

Full fees Standard

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

Negative Pledge Yes

Cross Default Yes

