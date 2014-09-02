Aug 9(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Rabobank Nederland

Issue Amount 300 million rand

Maturity Date September 11, 2020

Coupon 8.25 pct

Issue price 100.759

Payment Date September 11, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Royal Bank of Canada

Ratings Aa2 (Moody's), AA- (S&P),

AA- (Fitch)

Listing Luxembourg

Full fees 1.875 pct (1.575 pct selling & 0.3 pct m&u)

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Dutch

