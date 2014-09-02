BRIEF-Arowana International increase FY18 EBITDA guidance
* Increase in FY18 EBITDA guidance from US$22m to an ebitda range of between US$22m and US$25m Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Sept 2(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date September 8, 2017
Coupon 0.25 pct
Issue price 99.827
Reoffer price 99.827
Yield 0.308 pct
Spread Flat
Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps
Payment Date September 9, 2014
Lead Manager(s) CMZ, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, LBBW & WGZ
Ratings Aa2 (Moody's)
Listing Munich
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
ISIN DE000A11QA31
* To confirm extension of its cba facilities, including an additional $9 million market rate facility
* Seeks trading halt pending announcement in relation to a share placement to professional and sophisticated investors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: