Sept 2(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date September 8, 2017

Coupon 0.25 pct

Issue price 99.827

Reoffer price 99.827

Yield 0.308 pct

Spread Flat

Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps

Payment Date September 9, 2014

Lead Manager(s) CMZ, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, LBBW & WGZ

Ratings Aa2 (Moody's)

Listing Munich

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000A11QA31

