BRIEF-Goldfields Money seeks trading halt
* Seeks trading halt pending announcement in relation to a share placement to professional and sophisticated investors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Sept 2(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Nykredit Realkredit A/S
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date September 10, 2019
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 55bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 55bp
Payment Date September 10, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BNP paribas & Nykredit
Listing OMX Copenhagen
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
ISIN LU1105951401
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
* Seeks trading halt pending announcement in relation to a share placement to professional and sophisticated investors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 16 The U.S. Federal Reserve on Thursday made it easier for bigger lenders to merge, by quadrupling its threshold of combined size that would require an extensive regulatory review of a proposed deal.
LONDON, March 16 SWIFT, the inter-bank messaging network which is the backbone of international finance, said it planned to cut off the remaining North Korean banks still connected to its system, as concerns about the country's nuclear programme and missile tests grow.