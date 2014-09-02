Sep 02 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a multi tranche deal priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Pfandbriefzentrale Der Schweizerischen Kantonalbanken Ag
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 570 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date April 15, 2024
Coupon 0.75 pct
Issue price 100.378
Reoffer price 99.753
Yield 0.777 pct
Spread Flat
Underlying govt bond Mid-Swap
ISIN CH0253609231
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 395 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date May 15, 2019
Coupon 0.125 pct
Issue price 100.166
Reoffer price 99.791
Yield 0.17 pct
Spread 5.5 basis points
Underlying govt bond Through Mid-Swap
ISIN CH0253609082
* * * *
Tranche 3
Issue Amount 115 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date February 05, 2029
Coupon 1.5 pct
Issue price 105.149
Reoffer price 104.274
Yield 1.175 pct
Spread 3 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swap
Notes The issue size will total 315 million Swiss francs
When fungible
Temporary ISIN CH0253609256
Permanent ISIN CH0245863987
* * * *
Common Terms
Payment Date September 15, 2014
Lead Manager(s) SKB
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
Notes Launched under issuer's Deb t Issuance programme
