BRIEF-China Evergrande says proposed issuance of us$ senior notes
* Intends to use proceeds of notes to refinance existing indebtedness of group
Sept 2(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a perp bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Banco Santander, S.A. (the Bank)
Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro
Maturity Date Perpetual
Coupon 6.25 pct
Reoffer price Par
Spread 564 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date September 11, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, HSBC, JPMorgan, Santander GBM ,
Societe Generale CIB and UBS
Ratings Baa1 (Moody's)
Listing Ireland
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law Spanish
ISIN XS1107291541
March 16 ValueAct Capital raised its stake in Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc, in a move that could provide a confidence boost to the drug company three days after its largest shareholder sold out of the stock.
* Scentre Group prices A$650 million equivalent of senior guaranteed US$ 144a/reg s notes