Sept 2(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a perp bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower China Taiping Insurance Holdings Company Limited
Issue Amount $600 million
Maturity Date Perpetual
Coupon 5.45 pct
Reoffer price Par
Reoffer yield 5.45 pct
Payment Date September 10, 2014
Lead Manager(s) HSBC, Standard Chartered Bank, CCB International
& Taiping Capital Limited
Ratings BBB+ (S&P) & A- (Fitch)
Listing Hong Kong
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English law (except for provisions in relation to
subordination under Hong Kong Law)
