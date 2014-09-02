Sept 2(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Tuesday.

Borrower NRW Bank

Guarantor German Federal State of North Rhine-Westphalia

Issue Amount $225 million

Maturity Date January 31, 2017

Coupon 3-month Libor + 25bp

Issue price 100.443

Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 7bp

Payment Date September 9, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Morgan Stanley & Royal Bank of Canada

Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 10

Governing Law German

Notes The issue size will total $1.0 billion

when fungible

Launched under issuer's DIP programme

Temporary ISIN XS1107499292

ISIN XS0882231870

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)