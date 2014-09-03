Sept 3(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Toyota Motor Credit Corporation
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date September 10, 2021
Coupon 1.0 pct
Issue price 99.47
Yield 1.079 pct
Spread 32 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 62.9bp
over the 3.25 pct 2021 DBR
Payment Date September 10, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole CIB, Deutsche Bank,
JPMorgan & Unicredit
Ratings Aa3 (Moody's) & AA- (S&P)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
ISIN XS1107890763
