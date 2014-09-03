Sep 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Volvo Treasury AB

Issue Amount 300 million euro

Maturity Date September 11, 2017

Coupon 3-Month Euribor + 47bp

Payment Date September 11, 2014

Lead Manager(s) JP Morgan & Nordea

Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100 - 1

Governing Law Engliah

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)