Money transfer firm could take on Orange mobiles in Senegal
* New company could challenge Orange's mobile money dominance
Sept 3(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a multi tranche deal priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Sanofi
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date September 10, 2018
Coupon 3-month Euribor +23bp
Reoffer price Par
ISIN FR0012146751
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date March 10, 2022
Coupon 1.125 pct
Reoffer price 99.737
Reoffer yield 1.162 pct
Spread 33 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 62.1bp
Over the 2.0 pct January 2022 DBR
ISIN FR0012146777
* * * *
Tranche 3
Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro
Maturity Date September 10, 2026
Coupon 1.75 pct
Reoffer price 98.70
Reoffer yield 1.872 pct
Spread 53 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 92.1bp
Over the 1.5 pct May 2024 DBR
ISIN FR0012146801
* * * *
Common terms
Payment Date September 10, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole CIB, Deutsche Bank,
JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, Mitsubishi & Natixis
Ratings A1 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law French
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
* New company could challenge Orange's mobile money dominance
DUBAI, March 19 The ruler of the emirate of Dubai on Sunday appointed Abdulla al-Habbai as chairman of Dubai Holding, the ruler's investment vehicle and a major force in developing the Dubai economy, the Dubai Media Office said on its Twitter account.
* FY net profit 334,223 dinars versus net loss of 940,593 dinars year ago