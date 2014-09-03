Money transfer firm could take on Orange mobiles in Senegal
* New company could challenge Orange's mobile money dominance
Sept 3(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten NV (BNG)
Issue Amount $500 million
Maturity Date September 15, 2016
Coupon 0.625 pct
Issue price 99.76
Reoffer price 99.76
Yield 0.746 pct
Spread Flat
Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps
Payment Date September 15, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BAML
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 2
Governing Law Dutch
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
* New company could challenge Orange's mobile money dominance
DUBAI, March 19 The ruler of the emirate of Dubai on Sunday appointed Abdulla al-Habbai as chairman of Dubai Holding, the ruler's investment vehicle and a major force in developing the Dubai economy, the Dubai Media Office said on its Twitter account.
* FY net profit 334,223 dinars versus net loss of 940,593 dinars year ago