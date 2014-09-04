UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 4(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower 361 Degrees International Ltd
Issue Amount 1.5 billion Renminbi
Maturity Date September 12, 2017
Coupon 7.5 pct
Issue price 99.472
Reoffer price 99.472
Yield 7.7 pct
Payment Date September 12, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BAML, ING & CLSA
Listing Hong Kong
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1000-10
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources