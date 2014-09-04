Sept 4(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Thursday.
Borrower Alfa Laval Treasury International Ab (Publ)
Guarantor Alfa Laval Ab (Publ)
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 300 million euro
Maturity Date September 12, 2019
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 55bp
Issue price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 55bp
ISIN XS1108681625
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date September 12, 2022
Coupon 1.375 pct
Issue price 99.101
Spread 63 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 89.6bp
Over the 1.75 pct 2022 DBR
ISIN XS1108679645
* * * *
Common terms
Payment Date September 12, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, HSBC, ING, NORDEA & SEB
Ratings BBB+ (S&P)
Listing Irish
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
