Sept 4 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Ahlstrom Corporation
Issue Amount 100 million euro
Maturity Date September 15, 2019
Coupon 4.125 pct
Reoffer price 99.832
Reoffer yield 4.163 pct
Spread 370 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date September 15, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Danske Bank & SEB
Listing Helsinki
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law Finnish
ISIN FI4000108501
