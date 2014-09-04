Sept 4 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Ahlstrom Corporation

Issue Amount 100 million euro

Maturity Date September 15, 2019

Coupon 4.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.832

Reoffer yield 4.163 pct

Spread 370 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date September 15, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Danske Bank & SEB

Listing Helsinki

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law Finnish

ISIN FI4000108501

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)