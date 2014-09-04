Sept 4(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Province of Ontario

Issue Amount $2.0 billion

Maturity Date September 10, 2021

Coupon 2.5 pct

Reoffer price 99.675

Yield 2.551 pct

Spread 34 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 41.3bp

Over the CT7

Payment Date September 11, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BofAML, Morgan Stanley & TD Securities

Ratings Aa2 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5-1

Governing Law Ontario

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)