Sept 4(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Province of Ontario
Issue Amount $2.0 billion
Maturity Date September 10, 2021
Coupon 2.5 pct
Reoffer price 99.675
Yield 2.551 pct
Spread 34 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 41.3bp
Over the CT7
Payment Date September 11, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BofAML, Morgan Stanley & TD Securities
Ratings Aa2 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5-1
Governing Law Ontario
