* New GPIF manager Taiyo Pacific Partners holds Daiseki,
CyberAgent
* Taiyo takes long-term investments in Japan stocks
* Taiyo also holds Nissha Printing, J Trust and Omron
By Ayai Tomisawa and Takashi Umekawa
TOKYO, Sept 5 Taiyo Pacific Partners, a newly
selected portfolio manager for Japan's mammoth public pension
fund, is trying to use its sliver of the nation's nest egg to
improve corporate governance and make companies more efficient -
in addition to generating returns.
The Kirkland, Washington-based firm, which holds the
smallest share of the 14 companies actively managing assets from
the $1.2 trillion Government Pension Investment Fund, casts
itself in the Japanese-sounding role of "friendly activist." It
seeks to improve corporate performance with the carrot of
investment conditioned on change, rather than the stick of
hostile takeover threats.
Taiyo takes long-term investments in 40 Japanese companies,
including some 15 into which it is pumping GPIF money, such as
industrial waste recycling business Daiseki Co and
CyberAgent Inc, an internet advertising firm that
listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's first section on Friday
after shifting from the Mothers market, CEO Brian Heywood told
Reuters in an interview.
Few portfolio managers for the world's biggest pension fund
- whose assets are bigger than the Mexican economy - will speak
about how they invest their part of GPIF's $25 billion in
actively managed Japanese equities. Heywood declined to name any
other companies in which he is investing GPIF
cash.
Another foreign GPIF fund manager, Eastspring Investments,
the Hong Kong-based Asia asset-management arm of U.K.-based
Prudential plc, buys midsize companies that appear cheap
relative to the broader market and have decades of steady
profits, its chief operating officer Shingo Sugiura told Reuters
last week.
The 12 other active-equity managers for GPIF declined to
discuss their investment strategies.
Taiyo's activist bent dovetails with the government's push
to improve governance among Japan's traditionally clubby
companies and boost return on equity, in a bid for greater
efficiencies and stable funding for Japan's rapidly ageing
society.
"The future of Japan, especially for older people, depends
on GPIF getting good returns. But also they can at the same time
help Japanese business be better, help the economy get better,"
Heywood said.
Under pressure from the government of Prime Minister Shinzo
Abe to shift money into higher-risk assets and out of
low-yielding Japanese government bonds, GPIF plans to boost the
weighting of domestic stocks to more than 20 percent from a
current 12 percent target, people with knowledge of the
allocation review told Reuters last month. [ID: nL4N0QD2GE]
That indicates nearly $100 billion of new money into the
Tokyo stock market - this prospect helped buoy the Nikkei share
average to seven-month highs this week. Investors
worldwide are closely watching what happens to GPIF's portfolio
because of its size and its leading role among other big
Japanese institutions.
Heywood, who sprinkles his conversation with Osaka-accented
Japanese from his days as a Mormon missionary in the 1980s, says
Taiyo is targeting companies that are solid and undervalued,
either historically or against their competitors.
"We are not looking for companies that are nearly dead and
have to be revived."
Taiyo buys mainly small to mid-caps, companies with market
values ranging from $200 million to $10 billion. He is
interested in investing in sensors, robotics and healthcare, and
said he owns Omron Corp.
Filings show that Taiyo has also invested in some 15
companies, each with over a 5 percent stake, including Nissha
Printing Co and J Trust Co.
Taiyo's consensual approach to activist investing, Heywood
said, has helped increase value for companies like Ulvac Inc
, a vacuum machinery maker, in which Taiyo holds a 16.7
percent stake as of the end of June. Ulvac's operating margin is
now closer to 7 percent, up from 2 percent in 2010 when it
failed to adapt when foreign customers demanded lower prices.
"We said, 'you guys are the best in the world in what you
do. You should not have 2 percent. If the business isn't
profitable turn it away'," he said.
"Sometimes you need an outsider to ask questions that
everyone is afraid to ask," he said.
What Ulvac lacked, according to Heywood, was a financial
approach to its business and Taiyo helped to rectify this
deficiency.
Heywood said Taiyo, which has been an investor in the
company since 2009, would be willing to hold its stake for a
further six years.
Taiyo, which got its start managing funds for Calpers, the
high-profile California pension scheme, has nearly $3 billion
under management. It is investing 5.1 billion yen of GPIF money
entrusted to it by Seiryu Asset Management.
GPIF surprised the asset-management industry this year by
dropping many Japanese managers while hiring more foreign firms.
It now has nine foreign and five Japanese active equity
managers.
Foreign managers oversaw 1.48 trillion yen, or 58 percent,
of GPIF's 2.56 trillion yen allocation to actively managed
domestic equities at the end of March, up from 1.40 trillion
yen, or 37 percent of a 3.73 trillion yen allocation a year
earlier.
(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Billy Mallard & Shri
Navaratnam)