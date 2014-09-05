* New GPIF manager Taiyo Pacific Partners holds Daiseki, CyberAgent

By Ayai Tomisawa and Takashi Umekawa

TOKYO, Sept 5 Taiyo Pacific Partners, a newly selected portfolio manager for Japan's mammoth public pension fund, is trying to use its sliver of the nation's nest egg to improve corporate governance and make companies more efficient - in addition to generating returns.

The Kirkland, Washington-based firm, which holds the smallest share of the 14 companies actively managing assets from the $1.2 trillion Government Pension Investment Fund, casts itself in the Japanese-sounding role of "friendly activist." It seeks to improve corporate performance with the carrot of investment conditioned on change, rather than the stick of hostile takeover threats.

Taiyo takes long-term investments in 40 Japanese companies, including some 15 into which it is pumping GPIF money, such as industrial waste recycling business Daiseki Co and CyberAgent Inc, an internet advertising firm that listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's first section on Friday after shifting from the Mothers market, CEO Brian Heywood told Reuters in an interview.

Few portfolio managers for the world's biggest pension fund - whose assets are bigger than the Mexican economy - will speak about how they invest their part of GPIF's $25 billion in actively managed Japanese equities. Heywood declined to name any other companies in which he is investing GPIF cash.

Another foreign GPIF fund manager, Eastspring Investments, the Hong Kong-based Asia asset-management arm of U.K.-based Prudential plc, buys midsize companies that appear cheap relative to the broader market and have decades of steady profits, its chief operating officer Shingo Sugiura told Reuters last week.

The 12 other active-equity managers for GPIF declined to discuss their investment strategies.

Taiyo's activist bent dovetails with the government's push to improve governance among Japan's traditionally clubby companies and boost return on equity, in a bid for greater efficiencies and stable funding for Japan's rapidly ageing society.

"The future of Japan, especially for older people, depends on GPIF getting good returns. But also they can at the same time help Japanese business be better, help the economy get better," Heywood said.

Under pressure from the government of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to shift money into higher-risk assets and out of low-yielding Japanese government bonds, GPIF plans to boost the weighting of domestic stocks to more than 20 percent from a current 12 percent target, people with knowledge of the allocation review told Reuters last month. [ID: nL4N0QD2GE]

That indicates nearly $100 billion of new money into the Tokyo stock market - this prospect helped buoy the Nikkei share average to seven-month highs this week. Investors worldwide are closely watching what happens to GPIF's portfolio because of its size and its leading role among other big Japanese institutions.

Heywood, who sprinkles his conversation with Osaka-accented Japanese from his days as a Mormon missionary in the 1980s, says Taiyo is targeting companies that are solid and undervalued, either historically or against their competitors.

"We are not looking for companies that are nearly dead and have to be revived."

Taiyo buys mainly small to mid-caps, companies with market values ranging from $200 million to $10 billion. He is interested in investing in sensors, robotics and healthcare, and said he owns Omron Corp.

Filings show that Taiyo has also invested in some 15 companies, each with over a 5 percent stake, including Nissha Printing Co and J Trust Co.

Taiyo's consensual approach to activist investing, Heywood said, has helped increase value for companies like Ulvac Inc , a vacuum machinery maker, in which Taiyo holds a 16.7 percent stake as of the end of June. Ulvac's operating margin is now closer to 7 percent, up from 2 percent in 2010 when it failed to adapt when foreign customers demanded lower prices.

"We said, 'you guys are the best in the world in what you do. You should not have 2 percent. If the business isn't profitable turn it away'," he said.

"Sometimes you need an outsider to ask questions that everyone is afraid to ask," he said.

What Ulvac lacked, according to Heywood, was a financial approach to its business and Taiyo helped to rectify this deficiency.

Heywood said Taiyo, which has been an investor in the company since 2009, would be willing to hold its stake for a further six years.

Taiyo, which got its start managing funds for Calpers, the high-profile California pension scheme, has nearly $3 billion under management. It is investing 5.1 billion yen of GPIF money entrusted to it by Seiryu Asset Management.

GPIF surprised the asset-management industry this year by dropping many Japanese managers while hiring more foreign firms. It now has nine foreign and five Japanese active equity managers.

Foreign managers oversaw 1.48 trillion yen, or 58 percent, of GPIF's 2.56 trillion yen allocation to actively managed domestic equities at the end of March, up from 1.40 trillion yen, or 37 percent of a 3.73 trillion yen allocation a year earlier. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Billy Mallard & Shri Navaratnam)