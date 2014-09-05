Sep 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Friday.

Borrower Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG

Issue Amount 125 million euro

Maturity Date September 11, 2019

Coupon 3-Month Euribor + 15bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date September 11, 2014

Ratings Aa2 (Moody's)

Listing Munich

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000A11QA49

