Sept 5(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Friday.

Borrower Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale (NordLB)

Issue Amount 100 million euro

Maturity Date March 9, 2020

Coupon 6-month Euribor + 30bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 6-month Euribor + 30bp

Payment Date September 9, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Nord/LB

Ratings A3 (Moody's)

Listing Hannover

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 500

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme

ISIN DE000NLB8D76

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)