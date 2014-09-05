Sept 5 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Deutsche Lufthansa Aktiengesellschaft

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date September 12, 2019

Coupon 1.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.556

Spread 75 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date September 12, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BofAML, Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank & Societe Generale CIB

Ratings Ba1 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

ISIN XS1109110251

