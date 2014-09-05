Sep 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Friday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 400 million rand
Maturity Date September 15, 2017
Coupon 6.75 pct
Issue price 100.307
Reoffer price 99.1195
Payment Date September 16, 2014
Lead Manager Citi & Morgan Stanley
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.375 pct (1.1875 selling & 0.1875 m&u)
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance Programme
The issue size will total 1.4 billion rand
When fungible
ISIN XS0994434487
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)