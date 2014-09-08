BRIEF-Chubb Ltd CEO Evan Greenberg's 2016 total compensation was $24.4 mln vs $20.4 mln in 2015
* Chubb Ltd CEO Evan Greenberg's 2016 total compensation was $24.4 million versus $20.4 million in 2015 - sec filing
Sep 08(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower CAISSE FRANCAISE DE FINANCEMENT LOCAL (CAFFIL)
Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro
Maturity Date September 16, 2019
Coupon 0.375 pct
Reoffer price 99.669
Spread minus 1.0 basis points
Underlying govt bond midswaps
Payment Date September 16, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas,Credit Agricole-CIB(B&D),Deutsche Bank and Societe Generale CIB
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AA+ (S&P),
AA+ (Fitch)
Listing Paris & Luxembourg
Full fees XXX
Denoms (K) 100
ISIN FR0012159507
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
* Chubb Ltd CEO Evan Greenberg's 2016 total compensation was $24.4 million versus $20.4 million in 2015 - sec filing
* Park West Asset Management LLC reports a 5.1 percent passive stake in Boingo Wireless Inc as of March 8, 2017 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: [http://bit.ly/2nfOPqe] Further company coverage:
* Third Point LLC reports 8.1 percent stake in Enphase Energy Inc as of March 16, 2017 versus 11.2 percent as of September 28, 2016 - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2nLyvLy) Further company coverage: