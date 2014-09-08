UPDATE 8-Growing U.S. supply concerns keep oil prices under pressure
* OPEC leans towards cut extension but need non-members - sources
Sep 08 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Barclays Bank Plc
Issue Amount 1.5 billion STG
Maturity Date September 15, 2017
Coupon 3m£ LIBOR + 19 bps
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date September 15,2014
Lead Manager(s) Barclays(b&d), Deutsche Bank, Santander GBM,Standard Chartered Bank and Wells Fargo
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing London
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
ISIN XS1109782356
LONDON, March 20 L'Oreal's sale of British retailer The Body Shop has drawn interest from a series of private equity investors who are lining up indicative bids ahead of a mid-April deadline, sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.
* Oil prices fall on concerns of growing U.S. output (Updates to close of European markets)