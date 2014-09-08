UPDATE 8-Growing U.S. supply concerns keep oil prices under pressure
* OPEC leans towards cut extension but need non-members - sources
Sep 8(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Man Group Plc
Guarantor Man Strategic Holdings Ltd
Issue Amount $150 million
Maturity Date September 16, 2024
Coupon 5.875 pct
Reoffer price par
Yield: 5.875 pct
Spread 407.6 basis points
Underlying govt bond over midswaps
Payment Date September 16, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BAML, GSI & SG CIB
Ratings BBB- (Fitch)
Listing London
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English
ISIN XS1103347701
LONDON, March 20 L'Oreal's sale of British retailer The Body Shop has drawn interest from a series of private equity investors who are lining up indicative bids ahead of a mid-April deadline, sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.
* Oil prices fall on concerns of growing U.S. output (Updates to close of European markets)