Sept 8(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Travis Perkins Plc

Issue Amount 250 million sterling

Maturity Date Septemebr 15, 2021

Coupon 4.375 pct

Issue price 99.717

Reoffer price 99.717

Yield 4.375 pct

Payment Date September 15, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Lloyds & RBS

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

ISIN XS1107288596

