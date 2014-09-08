BRIEF-Chubb Ltd CEO Evan Greenberg's 2016 total compensation was $24.4 mln vs $20.4 mln in 2015
* Chubb Ltd CEO Evan Greenberg's 2016 total compensation was $24.4 million versus $20.4 million in 2015 - sec filing
Sep 08 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower INTESA SANPAOLO S.p.A.
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date September 15, 2026
Coupon 3.928 pct
Reoffer price Par
Spread 260 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 300.7 bp
Over the 1.5 pct Due 2024 DBR
Payment Date September 15, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, Bank of America, BNP Paribas,
Deutsche Bank & UBS
Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100 - 1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS1109765005
* Park West Asset Management LLC reports a 5.1 percent passive stake in Boingo Wireless Inc as of March 8, 2017 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: [http://bit.ly/2nfOPqe] Further company coverage:
* Third Point LLC reports 8.1 percent stake in Enphase Energy Inc as of March 16, 2017 versus 11.2 percent as of September 28, 2016 - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2nLyvLy) Further company coverage: