Sept 8(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Swisscom AG

Issue Amount 150 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date September 28, 2029

Coupon 1.5 pct

Issue price 101.724

Reoffer price 100.774

Yield 1.442 pct

Spread 24 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date September 30, 2014

Lead Manager(s) UBS & ZKB

Ratings A2 (Moody's)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

ISIN CH0254147504

