BRIEF-Chubb Ltd CEO Evan Greenberg's 2016 total compensation was $24.4 mln vs $20.4 mln in 2015
* Chubb Ltd CEO Evan Greenberg's 2016 total compensation was $24.4 million versus $20.4 million in 2015 - sec filing
Sep 8 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a Perp bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Hannover Rueck SE
Issue Amount 500 million Euro
Maturity Date Perpetual
Coupon 3.375 pct
Issue price Undisclosed
Reoffer price 99.238
Reoffer yield 3.462 pct
Spread 225 basis points
Underlying govt bond over midswaps
Payment Date September 15, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, CITI, Commerzbank & Credit Agricole CIB
Ratings A (S&P)
Listing Luxembourg
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
ISIN XS1109836038
* Park West Asset Management LLC reports a 5.1 percent passive stake in Boingo Wireless Inc as of March 8, 2017 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: [http://bit.ly/2nfOPqe] Further company coverage:
* Third Point LLC reports 8.1 percent stake in Enphase Energy Inc as of March 16, 2017 versus 11.2 percent as of September 28, 2016 - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2nLyvLy) Further company coverage: