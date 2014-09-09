** Shares in Oxford Instruments rise 2.9 pct after
announcing first half orders remain ahead of last year both at
constant currency and reported.
** UK technology manufacturer expects second half profit
bias likely to be more pronounced than usual.
** "The AGM statement signals good order intake in H1,
which underpins revenue projections for the FY," Liberum
analysts said in a note.
** Liberum analysts maintained "buy" rating on the stock
with a target price of 1600 pence.
** The company says Andor is performing well with orders
ahead of expectations.
** Oxford Instruments acquired Andor, a supplier of high
performance cameras and microscope systems, in February.
** "The successful integration of Andor and recovery in the
US markets has offset currency pressure caused by the strength
of sterling", Liberum said.
** Firm has lost 33.5 pct YTD compared to a loss of 16.2 pct
for the FTSE All Share Electronic Equipment index.