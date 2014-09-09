Sept 9 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a multi tranche deal priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale (NordLB)

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 100 million euro

Maturity Date September 10, 2019

Coupon 0.75 pct

Issue price 100.43

Reoffer price 100.43

Yield 0.66 pct

ISIN DE000NLB8DW8

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 100 million euro

Maturity Date September 10, 2024

Coupon 1.375 pct

Issue price 98.41

Reoffer price 98.41

Yield 1.55 pct

ISIN DE000NLB8D19

* * * *

Tranche 3

Issue Amount 100 million euro

Maturity Date September 10, 2022

Coupon 1.125 pct

Issue price 99.44

Reoffer price 99.44

Yield 1.2 pct

ISIN DE000NLB8DZ1

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date September 10, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Nord/LB

Ratings A3 (Moody's)

Listing Hannover

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 500

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme

