BRIEF-Hannover Re acquires Lloyd's syndicate
Sept 9 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a multi tranche deal priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale (NordLB)
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 100 million euro
Maturity Date September 10, 2019
Coupon 0.75 pct
Issue price 100.43
Reoffer price 100.43
Yield 0.66 pct
ISIN DE000NLB8DW8
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 100 million euro
Maturity Date September 10, 2024
Coupon 1.375 pct
Issue price 98.41
Reoffer price 98.41
Yield 1.55 pct
ISIN DE000NLB8D19
* * * *
Tranche 3
Issue Amount 100 million euro
Maturity Date September 10, 2022
Coupon 1.125 pct
Issue price 99.44
Reoffer price 99.44
Yield 1.2 pct
ISIN DE000NLB8DZ1
* * * *
Common terms
Payment Date September 10, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Nord/LB
Ratings A3 (Moody's)
Listing Hannover
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 500
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme
