Sep 09 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Caisse Amortissement DE LA Dette Sociale

Issue Amount 5.0 Billion Euro

Maturity Date November 25, 2024

Coupon 1.375 pct

Issue price 99.3200

Reoffer price 99.3200

Yield 1.477 pct

Spread 9 basis points

Underlying govt bond over OAT

Payment Date September 16, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BARC, BNPP, Deutsche Bank & Societe generale

Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law France

ISIN FR0012159812

