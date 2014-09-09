Sep 09 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Arcelik AS

Issue Amount 350 million euro

Maturity Date September 16, 2021

Coupon 3.875 pct

Issue price 99.25

Reoffer price 99.25

Yield 4.0 pct

Spread 321 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date BNP Paribas, Citi & HSBC

Ratings BB+ (S&P) & BB+ (Fitch)

Listing Irish

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100 - 1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS1109959467

