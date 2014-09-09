BRIEF-SPI Energy announces receipt of termination notice with respect to its ADS facility
* SPI Energy Co Ltd announces receipt of termination notice with respect to its ADS facility
Sep 09 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Sampo Oyj
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date September 16, 2021
Coupon 1.5 pct
Reoffer price 99.395
Spread 80 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date September 16, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Citi, Deutsche Bank & Nordea
Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)
Full fees Undisclosed
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
* SPI Energy Co Ltd announces receipt of termination notice with respect to its ADS facility
* As a result of disposals, company's aggregated estimated gain is approximately HK$75 million
* Blackstone announces acquisition of The Windsor Atlantica hotel in Rio De Janeiro