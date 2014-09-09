Sept 9(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower UniCredit Bank Austria

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date January 16, 2020

Coupon 0.50 pct

Issue price 99.425

Yield 0.61 pct

Spread 7 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 37.5bp

Over the 3.25 pct January 2020 DBR

Payment Date September 16, 2014

Lead Manager(s) ABN AMRO, HSBC, Natixis, Nord/LB & Unicredit

Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)

Listing Vienna

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

ISIN AT000B049531

