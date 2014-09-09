BRIEF-SPI Energy announces receipt of termination notice with respect to its ADS facility
Sept 9(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower UniCredit Bank Austria
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date January 16, 2020
Coupon 0.50 pct
Issue price 99.425
Yield 0.61 pct
Spread 7 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 37.5bp
Over the 3.25 pct January 2020 DBR
Payment Date September 16, 2014
Lead Manager(s) ABN AMRO, HSBC, Natixis, Nord/LB & Unicredit
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)
Listing Vienna
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
ISIN AT000B049531
* As a result of disposals, company's aggregated estimated gain is approximately HK$75 million
* Blackstone announces acquisition of The Windsor Atlantica hotel in Rio De Janeiro