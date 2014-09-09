Sep 09 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Finnvera Oyj

Issue Amount $500 million

Maturity Date September 16, 2019

Coupon 1.875 pct

Issue price 99.478

Reoffer price 99.478

Spread 8 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date September 16, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Citi, HSBC & Nordea

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200

Governing Law English

ISIN XS1110448138

