Sept 09 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Glencore Finance Europe SA

Guarantor Glencore Plc, Glencore International AG & Glencore (Schweiz)AG

Issue Amount 700 million Euro

Maturity Date January 18, 2022

Coupon 1.625 pct

Issue price 99.2380

Reoffer price 99.2380

Spread 90 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the midswap

Payment Date September 16,2014

Lead Manager(s) HSBC,MIZ,Rabo & RBS

Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)

Listing Luxembourg

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS1110430193

