BRIEF-Blackstone acquires Windsor Atlantica hotel in Rio De Janeiro
* Blackstone announces acquisition of The Windsor Atlantica hotel in Rio De Janeiro
Sept 9(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 1.5 billion rand
Maturity Date September 17, 2024
Coupon 8.5 pct
Issue price 98.375
Yield 8.75 pct
Payment Date September 17, 2014
Lead Manager(s) J.P.Morgan
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 10
Governing Law English
ISIN XS1110395933
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
* Blackstone announces acquisition of The Windsor Atlantica hotel in Rio De Janeiro
JERUSALEM/BEIJING, March 20 China's economy may be 35 times larger than Israel's, but Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is hoping to use that to advantage during a three-day visit to Beijing as he looks to reorient Israel's economy towards Asia over Europe and the United States.
BRUSSELS, March 20 The European Commission is monitoring meat imports from Brazil and any companies found to be involved in a meat scandal there will be denied access to the European Union market, a spokesman said on Monday.